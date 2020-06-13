Joburg EMS on high alert for fires as cold front bites

Disaster management teams have been deployed across the metro to attend to any flames that could break out.

JOHANNESBURG – As Johannesburg residents try to keep warm during the cold front over the weekend, the City's emergency services urged residents to be safe and use devices such as heaters carefully.

Authorities warned that the frosty conditions could increase the risk of fires.

Disaster management teams had been deployed across the metro to attend to any flames that could break out.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We continue to be on high alert, monitoring all our seven regions of the City. We would like to encourage residents to look after heating devices – such as heaters, paraffin stoves and candles – and not leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent incidents of house fires.”