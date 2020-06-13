Deputy Justice Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for COVID-19

Government announced on Saturday that the deputy minister was at home and taking all the necessary measures for his recovery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, is in self-isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this point, we would like to extend our well wishes to the deputy minister and we would like to use the opportunity to also reconfirm that COVID-19 is still with us irrespective of who you are. And we would like to urge South Africans to continue to practice the health protocols,” said Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

