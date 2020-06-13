Coronavirus: Latest global developments

The pandemic has killed at least 426,029 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

PARIS - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

MORE THAN 426,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed at least 426,029 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday, based on official sources.

There have been more than 7.6 million cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has the most deaths, with 114,669, followed by Brazil with 41,828, Britain with 41,481, Italy with 34,223, and France with 29,374 fatalities.

BEIJING ON ALERT

People are ordered to stay home at 11 residential estates in south Beijing's Fengtai district and the nearby Xinfadi market is closed as authorities race to contain an outbreak.

BRAZIL: SECOND IN VIRUS DEATHS

Brazil claims the unenviable position of having the second-highest death toll worldwide behind the US, with its health ministry recording 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning the country of 212 million people has now surpassed Britain's death toll.

ITALIAN PM 'CALM'

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he gave prosecutors a full account of how he handled the pandemic that devastated Italy and did not fear a judicial probe would be opened.

"I explained everything to prosecutors. I am totally calm," Conte says in a published interview after his grilling for about three hours on Friday over his handling of the emergency.

Botswana Locks Down Capital

Authorities in Botswana declare a strict lockdown in the capital Gaborone after the discovery of 12 new cases.

RECORD VIEWERS FOR ITALY KICK-OFF

More than eight million Italians, a record number for the season, tune in to watch the return of top-flight football, with the cup semi-final second leg between Juventus and AC Milan the first match to be played in more than three months.

LESS POMP FOR QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her official birthday in subdued style, with a scaled-down version of the traditional "Trooping the Colour" ceremony.

The "Trooping" event, normally featuring hundreds of servicemen and women from Britain's most prestigious regiments for a centuries-old spectacle of military pomp and pageantry in front of thousands of spectators, is cancelled due to the health crisis.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.