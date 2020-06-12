While it snows in parts of WC, cold front visits Gauteng for the weekend

The temperatures plummeted overnight, and South Africans are piling on the layers to keep warm.

CAPE TOWN - The cold front has arrived in Gauteng on Friday.

The temperatures plummeted overnight, and South Africans are piling on the layers to keep warm.

The South African Weather Service said the chilly conditions are likely to last throughout the weekend.

It has moved in from the Western Cape, which has been lashed by heavy rains and nippy temperatures.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has called on residents to stick to social distancing rules.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre was on Thursday alerted to an influx of visitors to the Cape Winelands region, flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of snowfall on the mountain ranges.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted to an influx of visitors and we want to request members of the public to not go and see the snowfall. We are asking people to work with us, there is a national disaster we are dealing with and the lockdown regulations have a definite goal of keeping people safe and healthy.”