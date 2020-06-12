WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

Grade 7s and matrics returned to school at the start of the month while other grades will be phased in July and August.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Thursday said grade 12 learners needed to be at school every day to make sure they were ready for exams.

Ninety-eight teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Cape and at least 20 schools have had to be closed for disinfection this week.

The Western Cape Education Department head Brian Schreuder said as more grades returned, schools would need to become creative to maintain social distancing.

“Some schools would devise a plan where learners might come to school on alternate days.”

He said matrics, however, need to be at school every day: “We will have extra opportunity to help matrics catch up. They will write a preparatory examination in September and then they will write the end-of-year examination. There is enough time.”

Schreuder said the syllabus for other grades would be trimmed down as it would be impossible to catch up on all the lost work. The revised syllabus will focus on the important concepts.

