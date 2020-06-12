Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the hospital on Friday to officially open a COVID-19 triage and testing facility.

CAPE TOWN – A number of medical services offered at Groote Schuur Hospital had to be downscaled to make room for COVID-19 treatment.

Officials said operating theatres and outpatient activities had been reduced.

One-hundred-and-sixty-eight COVID-19 patients were being treated at Groote Schuur hospital. It's also accommodated 60 people awaiting test results.

The hospital’s chief executive, Dr Bhavna Patel, said theatres were only being used to perform emergency procedures.

“We have about 25 theatres at this hospital and they were all occupied, full-time. We are now running about six lists per day.”

Patel said they had seen a significant increase in the number of patients requiring emergency operations since lockdown regulations were relaxed to level 3.

“Prior to lockdown level 3 we had about 3-5 emergency cases that we needed to operate on, right now we have about 30 people on our waiting on our emergency list for operations.

Clinicians were seeing a daily increase of about 25 to 30 COVID-19 patients being admitted.

The hospital board said it would introduce measures to help health workers cope.

