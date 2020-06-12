Sassa promises 1 million relief recipients to receive funds this month

The agency and the Department of Social Development briefed Parliament on Thursday about the impact of COVID-19 on its various programmes.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said it was improving its payment system and would have paid COVID-19 relief to one million beneficiaries this month.

MPs heard how the virus has also impacted key programmes like early childhood development.

Sassa CEO Busi Memela said the impact of COVID-19 had badly affected their business, but they had managed to pay out 200,000 beneficiaries just on Thursday.

She said they would have hit the million mark by 16 June as they improved the payment system.

But the processing of payments has not come without a price with scores of Sassa staff being infected with the virus.

“We’ve had situations where some of our branches had to be closed because we had people who were affected. The number of people that have been affected across our branches is 29.”

