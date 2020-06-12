Santaco announces taxi fare increase of between 10% & 25% nationwide

Commuters have been worried about the strain on their already tight budgets after earlier threats that fares on the Alex-Sandton route would go up a whopping 172%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced that fares for all taxis nationwide will go up by between 10% and 25% from 1 July this year.

Commuters have been worried about the strain on their already tight budgets after earlier threats that fares on the Alex-Sandton route would go up a whopping 172%.

That idea was eventually scrapped after a meeting between Santaco and the Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The taxi body's Bafana Magagula said: “We would like for commuters to know that this is our annual increase as per every year, it has been happening that between June and July, we have long announced that commuters should expect increases.”