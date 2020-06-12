Sanef welcomes review of ‘unconstitutional and draconian’ Secrecy Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned the Bill to Parliament to be reviewed and aligned with the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to send back to Parliament the Secrecy Bill so it could be reviewed and aligned with the Constitution.

Sanef said some parts of the Bill, which had remained unsigned for seven years, were unconstitutional and draconian.

It said its key concern had been the lack of public interest defence.

Sanef executive director Kate Skinner said: “One of the most draconian aspects of the present Bill includes the 15-20-year jail term for any journalist found to be in possession of classified documents. Sanef welcomes the opportunity that all aspects of the Bill that are unconstitutional or too broadly defined are redrafted.”

