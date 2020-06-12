Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

Union leaders gathered at Livingstone Hospital where general assistants – which included cleaners, cooks, porters and laundry workers – had downed tools this week over unpaid overtime and lack of PPE.

CAPE TOWN – The National Union for Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) conducted inspections in Port Elizabeth where at least one hospital was found to be in disarray due to a go-slow by support staff.

Earlier on Friday, union leaders gathered at Livingstone Hospital where general assistants – which included cleaners, cooks, porters and laundry workers – had downed tools this week.

Nehawu’s General Secretary Zola Saphetha said union representatives had met with Livingstone Hospital management and officials from the Eastern Cape Health Department where they discussed the grievances of workers.

The workers embarked on a go-slow because of issues like a lack of personal protective equipment, understaffing, and not being paid for working overtime.

The industrial action led to appalling conditions at the facility, which was not being cleaned over the period of the demonstration.

Sapetha claimed management agreed to pay workers for overtime due by 22 June, and Nehawu members had since returned to work.

He said the union had also committed to ensuring vacancies were filled.

Sapetha said they had also provided masks and vitamin C immune booster packs to help ensure the disgruntled workers were protected against the coronavirus.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.