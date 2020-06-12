Mitchells Plain, Nyanga labour offices close due to COVID-19 infections

Last week, the Cape Town and Vredenburg Labour Centres were closed due to COVID-19 infections.

CAPE TOWN – More Labour Centres have closed due to a COVID-19 infection.

The centre in Mitchells Plain and its satellite office in Nyanga shut their doors on Thursday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The area was of concern as Cape Town remains the epicentre of the outbreak.

Workers who may have been in contact with the infected employee have been instructed to self-isolate, while the two offices were being decontaminated.

The centre and the satellite office were expected to reopen by Wednesday.

Last week, the Cape Town and Vredenburg Labour Centres were closed due to COVID-19 infections. Both have since re-opened and services have resumed.

In the meantime, members of the public were urged to make use of the Labour Department's online services.

