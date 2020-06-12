Makhura ‘concerned’ about growing rate of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng

Makhura said non-compliance with health regulations was threatening to undo the work that was done in the first thirty days of the lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier David Makhura said he was concerned about the rate at which active COVID-19 cases were growing in the province.

Gauteng has the third-highest number of cases after the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

WATCH: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives an update on COVID-19

It has 7,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 5,000 of them are active cases.

The premier said he was worried about the rate at which they were rising.

Makhura has also confirmed education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is self-isolating after two of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The premier said the main areas of concern were the big metros like Johannesburg and Tshwane.