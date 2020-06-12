Lesotho PM Majoro arrives in Pretoria for courtesy visit to Ramaphosa

The visit is expected to discuss the two countries’ COVID-19 response, stability in the kingdom and the recent clashes of transport operators at the borders of the two countries

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has arrived at the presidential guest house in Pretoria for a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

#LESOTHO Deputy Prime Mathibeli Mokhothu and Foreign Minister Matšepo Molise Ramakoae have arrived ahead of meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa and Prime Minister MOEKETSI MAJORO @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/AStawIwVZ3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2020

Majoro is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu and Foreign Minister Matšepo Molise Ramakoae.

“This courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interests amidst the fight against the coronavirus global pandemic, amongst others. It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries.

“Furthermore, President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others,” read a statement published by the Presidency.