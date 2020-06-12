Gauteng to ask national govt for more health workers ahead of COVID-19 peak

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng provincial government said it would be meeting with the national government next week to request reinforcements as it entered a difficult time in its fight against COVID-19.

Premier David Makhura said numbers were increasing rapidly and they needed to contain the spread of the virus.

The province has 7,953 cases of COVID-19 and more than half of them are active.

The province said it needed to employ more doctors, nurses and acquire more hospital facilities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier Makhura said they needed help from the national government.

“We want to be proactive as the Gauteng government. Reinforcement is that yes, we have support, but we need additional support including the high calibre teams that have been sent to the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the peak of the virus was still coming.

"The more we do proper contact tracing it makes it easier for us to contain curtail the spread and it’s something that we are improving and seeking more ways of making it more effective.”

The provincial government said they needed to do more tracing and testing particularly in areas identified as hotspots.

