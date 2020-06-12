From 2am call screening to The Midday Report - Mandy Wiener back at 702

Mandy Wiener has now come full circle and is making a return to Primedia as the host of The Midday Report.

JOHANNESBURG - Shady bosses, underworld dealings and hits by unknown assassins. No journalist knows this world better than Mandy Wiener and South Africans have come to know this journalist for her fearless coverage of this dangerous sector.

But, before writing books on corruption in the police ministry, the killing of Brett Kebble, and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp by Oscar Pistorius, Wiener started out as a journalist at Eyewitness News and call screener during graveyard shifts on 702 years ago. She has now come full circle and is making a return to Primedia as the host of The Midday Report.

"My first job in journalism was at RAU Radio [now known as UJFM] where I was news editor, but my first real field job was at EWN. On my first story ever that I was sent out on, I was interviewing residents of Houghton about water cuts - I was held up at gunpoint and somehow recorded the entire incident. The clip was played on the breakfast show on 702 and was on the front page of The Star newspaper, so that was a crazy first experience of journalism," she tells Eyewitness News about her early days.

She has since grown to become one of the country's most renowned newshounds, interviewing almost everyone from presidents to the ordinary citizen.

"I have had some incredibly memorable experiences as a journalist. Amongst the top are being in the tent in Polokwane when Jacob Zuma was elected president of the ANC, being in Grant Park in Chicago when Barack Obama was elected President of the United States, being in Madrid when Spain won the 2010 World Cup, meeting Madiba and Tutu and Oprah. There are so many and I'm super grateful for all of them."

On coming back to The Midday Report, which she has hosted a handful of times, Wiener says she is excited about her return.

"The show has a great legacy and is known for being fast-paced and agenda-setting. I'm looking forward to speaking to newsmakers, to breaking news and to bringing some interesting, quirky stories to the fore too. Mostly, I am just excited about being back on radio!"

