Families of 7 men massacred in Durban call for justice

Police have so far arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murders that happened three weeks ago.

DURBAN - The families of seven men who were massacred in the KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban, are calling for justice.

Police have so far arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murders that happened three weeks ago.

However, the families believe that more people were involved and have called on the police to leave no stone unturned.

Three weeks ago, seven people aged between 21 and 36, were shot in the head at an apparent drug den in KwaMakhutha.

One of them was 22-year-old Njabulo Mkhize.

His father Musa Ngcobo said they were desperate for closure: “I can't even eat or sleep, I am so sad about this matter because my son was so young and I want to know what the law and court can do about this.”

Sibusiso Langa, who is the single accused in the matter, is expected back in court later this month for a formal bail application.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.