Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

The school feeding programme, which had been halted since March when schools were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was meant to resume on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education has taken the Department of Basic Education to court for allegedly backtracking on the national school nutrition programme.

The programme had been halted since March when schools were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools reopened this week, but Equal Education said the department failed to resume the feeding programme.

When schools reopened, Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the national school nutrition programme would resume for all grade 7 and 12 pupils.

But Equal Education said Motshekga promised that all deserving pupils from all grades would receive meals once school re-opened for the grade 7s and 12s.

It said the current COVID-19 disaster did not serve as a basis to deprive pupils of their right to nutrition.

They approached the Pretoria High Court for a declaratory order to compel the department to feed all qualifying pupils daily – even if they have not returned to school.

They also wanted structural orders instructing the provincial and national government to do so in five days.

