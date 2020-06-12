David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza urged pupils at Bonwakgogo Primary School in Rustenburg to ensure that they always wear their personal protective equipment to prevent contracting COVID-19.

Mabuza is in the North West today to assess the province’s response to the coronavirus.

He was joined by North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

The province has now recorded 757 positive cases and seven deaths.

The deputy president assessed the protocols that were in place at the school.

This after grade 7 and 12 pupils as well as teachers could return to class after more than three months at home.

Mabuza said he was encouraged to see that pupils were aware of the virus.

As part of his mission the Mabuza will also engage senior provincial government officials at the local civic centre and end his visit at the Maseve Mine Field Hospital.

This is only the second time that Mabuza has been out doing visits since the start of the lockdown.