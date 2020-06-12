DA to present arguments in court today in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers

The personal care industry has been restricted since March and is still prohibited from operating under lockdown level three.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Friday present arguments in court in a bid to overturn the ban on hairdressers.

The personal care industry has been restricted since March and is still prohibited from operating under lockdown level three.

Under lockdown level three regulations, millions of people have been able to go back to work.

But, for the hair and beauty industry, there's still a long wait before they will be able to earn a living again.

As things stand, the sector is unlikely to see any kind of a return to normality before the nation is under level one lockdown restrictions.

In court papers, the DA argues the prohibition on the beauty and hair industry is arbitrary as several other industries, as well as places of worship, have been allowed to reopen.

The party's Dean Macpherson said it would present its case in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

“The ban on personal care services, which includes hairdressers, tattoo artists and beauticians is irrational, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Last month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an urgent application calling for the sector to return to work.

AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Beauticians, hairdressers and salon owners are facing an uncertain future with lockdown regulations keeping their doors and access to income shut.

Eyewitness News spoke to leading business owners in the sector who said government was failing to understand that the industry can still operate safely amid the outbreak.

There's no money to pay the rent, salaries, school fees or cover the food bill.

This is the harsh reality many in the beauty industry are facing, three months into the lockdown.

Tumelo Mpholo, afro hair specialist and owner of TumeloMJ Afrobotique in Craighall Park said she was fast running out of savings to pay her staff and cover the rent.

“I’ve run out of our savings, we’ve run out of food and as salon owners, we’ve run out of financial support systems that we were pulling out from our own pockets to pay our employees.”

Bongani Mabunda has been in the beauty industry for the past 26 years, working in 11 African countries.

He said many people in the industry had already lost their jobs and houses and now they couldn't feed their families.

“It’s unbelievable, I know of families that have lost accommodation because they couldn’t pay their rent.”

Many salons are coming to terms with the reality that they won't be able to reopen their doors even if the ban on their services is lifted.

This will have a ripple effect on staff members, many of whom are the breadwinners of their households.