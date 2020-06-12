Cutting edge... DA shows why hairdressers should be allowed to resume work

The personal care industry had been restricted since March and was still prohibited from operating under level 3 lockdown, and the party is seeking to have this overturned.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) put on a show to illustrate how hairdressers could and should get back to work.

The party's court bid to overturn the ban on hairdressers was postponed on Friday morning, as government failed to file opposing papers in time.

In Friday's edition of the party's coronacast, interim leader John Steenhuisen demonstrated how the industry could operate safely.

"I feel perfectly safe in having my hair cut in this way and there's no reason why this couldn't be replicated in salons all over the country"

Owner at Blokes Hair, Brian Oosthuizen, joined Steenhuisen in the broadcast and said there were already many safety protocols in place.

“Combs, clips, all of those things we might need at the shop... those things get sterilised after every single client."

Why is the DA going to court for hairdressers? https://t.co/W4YTFaCDEt — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 12, 2020

In court papers, the DA argued the prohibition on the beauty and hair industry was irrational, unreasonable and unlawful.

