DA court bid to overturn ban on hairdressers postponed

The personal care industry has been restricted since March and is still prohibited from operating under lockdown level three.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA)'s court bid to overturn the ban on hairdressers has been postponed.

The party's Dean Macpherson said: “The Democratic Alliance notes the order handed down by the Western Cape High Court this morning that Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been given until 18 June to file her opposing papers, which she failed to do by this morning. This is nothing either than a deliberate tactic by the minister to draw out this case.”

The case will be back in court on 22 June.

At the same time, salon owners and the beauty industry, in general, are pleading with the government to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to prevent further irreparable harm to their businesses.

Hair and nail salons have been without bookings for three months now.

Many South Africans have called government's decision to keep the beauty industry closed irrational given the devastating financial implications on salons and their staff members.

Bongani Mabunda has been in the beauty industry for 26 years and has honed his skills in 11 African countries.

He's pleaded with government to open up the sector for a trial period like it did with schools and churches.

“SA is the only country where it is still locked. We can show them we can work.”

Tumelo Mpholo, afro hair specialist and owner of TumeloMJ Afrobotique said government was not considering the willingness of those in the industry to adjust and adhere to social distancing regulations.

“They don't want to help us, we can’t pay rent, we can’t put food on the table.”

They both say salons were used to strict hygienic practices with equipment regularly sterilised and masks and gloves forming part of the uniform even before COVID-19.