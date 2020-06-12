Cashless Sassa ATMs arrive in Limpopo via Post Office's new rollout

Each cashless ATM issues a voucher, which the beneficiary can exchange for cash or goods at the local trader.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) are continuing the rollout of cashless ATMs, having recently launched in Limpopo.

Sapo chairperson Colleen Makhubele launched the rollout at a spaza in Ga-Molepo outside Polokwane on Friday.

Executive Mayor of the Capricorn Municipality, John Mpe, said the new system would stimulate local economic activity as Sassa beneficiaries would be spending their grant money at merchants within their localities, and would assist beneficiaries to stretch the rand value of each social grant as they would no longer have to travel to reach grants payments access points.

“The cashless ATM helps decongest current payment points (Post Office branches, ATMs, and retail merchants) by increasing Sassa grants access points, and thus assists government’s social distancing requirements in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Makhubele.

Each cashless ATM issues a voucher, which the beneficiary can exchange for cash or goods at the local trader.

The Post Office intends to install 10,000 cashless ATMs at traders around South Africa.