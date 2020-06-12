Breast milk has no links to spread of coronavirus, says WHO

The senior advisor for WHO’s Department of Reproductive Health and Research said the risk of transmission from mother to child so far had not been established.

ZURICH - Breastfeeding mothers do not seem to be passing on the new coronavirus to their infants, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Friday.

“So far we have not been able to detect live virus in breast milk,” Anshu Banerjee, the senior advisor for WHO’s Department of Reproductive Health and Research, told a press conference.

“So the risk of transmission from mother to child so far has not been established,” he said, adding that only ‘fragments’ of the virus had been found in breast milk.