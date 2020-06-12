80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto

In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included.

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year’s rearranged Games.

The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021.