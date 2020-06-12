74 more COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 1,284

The latest data from Thursday night shows the recovery rate has increased to 57% while the mortality rate remains stable at 2.2%

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has lost 74 more people to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,284.

The country has now recorded more than 58,000 coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hour cycle, the Western Cape has reported 39 deaths.

Thirty-one people died in the Eastern Cape while four succumbed to the virus in the North West.

South Africa has now passed the one million mark when it comes to the number of tests conducted since the outbreak with nearly 3,000 samples being taken in the last 24-hour cycle.

The death toll in the Western Cape - the consistent epicentre of the outbreak - stands at 966 while more than 24,000 people have recovered from the virus in that province.

The Eastern Cape has the second highest death toll in the country with 178 fatalities.

Gauteng has the second largest number of COVID-19 infections at 7,953, accounting for almost 14% of the country's cases.

