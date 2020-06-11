Willy Bila appointed new administrator for troubled Emfuleni Municipality

Willy Bila is the current director general of the provincial Cooperative Governance Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has on Wednesday appointed an administrator for the troubled Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal.

Willy Bila is the current director general of the provincial Cooperative Governance Department.

The Emfuleni Municipality has been making news for all the wrong reasons for a number of years now.

Residents said the Emfuleni council had been battling to deliver services for many years.

In 2018, the provincial government said it would intervene with a financial recovery plan, but this never materialised.

MEC Lebogang Maile hoped the latest interventions would work: “The dire situation has dictated that exco highly intensifies its intervention and subsequently agreed to appoint a new administrator. Exco had a frank and robust discussion about the state of Emfuleni Municipality.”

A team of experts will be appointed soon to assist Bila to turn the situation around.

He will be in the position for a year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.