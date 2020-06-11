Tygerberg Hospital ordered to improve health safety measures

Parts of the hospital have been shut down following a labour inspection, which found them to be in contravention of COVID-19 safety protocols.

CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital management has on Wednesday been ordered to improve health safety measures.

Trade unions had complained workers and patients are at risk while the hospital is at the forefront of the Western Cape's COVID-19 battle.

And for weeks, staff and unions have been setting off alarms and now management's been told to take action.

The labour department's David Esau said the hospital's admin area, a storeroom, engineering section and kitchen had been flagged following COVID-19 infections.

He added that the kitchen was reopened on Tuesday after it was deep cleaned.

Esau said: “There is a lack of PPE, especially for higher-risk workers, which work with COVID-19 patients.”

The hospital’s Byron la Hoe said: “The hospital will also be carrying out an additional area risk assessment and will submit the outcomes to the Department of Labour on 16 June.”

