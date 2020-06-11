Tafelsig residents demand permanent fix to sewage overflow problem

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday confirmed the issue had been addressed following enquiries from Eyewitness News.

CAPE TOWN - Tafelsig residents on Thursday were demanding a permanent fix to a sewage overflow problem that again plagued the community.

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday confirmed the issue had been addressed following enquiries from Eyewitness News.

#MitchellsPlain After a week of enduring human waste running down streets of Freedom Park in Tafelsig, the City of Cape Town finally cleaned the mess. KP

Pictures: Supplied pic.twitter.com/V6fhYxrNFZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2020

Residents of Freedom Park had to endure sewage flowing through the streets for more than a week. The site and smell of sewage on one’s doorstep was not uncommon in the community.

Residents said it was an ongoing issue and recalled how they faced the same problem a year ago.

“It’s like a nightmare for residents and the problem has been ongoing for some time,” said community leader Joanie Fredericks.

The affected area was also home to a feeding scheme and the needy had to walk through sewage to get a meal.

The City of Cape Town said the blockage was primarily caused by rags, paper, and fat build-up in the sewer system.

However, Fredericks believed there could be a structural issue as it was a regular occurrence and more than one street was affected.

The city maintained the area’s infrastructure was still in good condition.

