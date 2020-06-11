20°C / 22°C
Tafelsig residents demand permanent fix to sewage overflow problem

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday confirmed the issue had been addressed following enquiries from Eyewitness News.

Freedom Park residents in Tafelsig have complained to the City of Cape Town about human waste running down the streets in the community. Picture: Supplied.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Tafelsig residents on Thursday were demanding a permanent fix to a sewage overflow problem that again plagued the community.

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday confirmed the issue had been addressed following enquiries from Eyewitness News.

Residents of Freedom Park had to endure sewage flowing through the streets for more than a week. The site and smell of sewage on one’s doorstep was not uncommon in the community.

Residents said it was an ongoing issue and recalled how they faced the same problem a year ago.

“It’s like a nightmare for residents and the problem has been ongoing for some time,” said community leader Joanie Fredericks.

The affected area was also home to a feeding scheme and the needy had to walk through sewage to get a meal.

The City of Cape Town said the blockage was primarily caused by rags, paper, and fat build-up in the sewer system.

However, Fredericks believed there could be a structural issue as it was a regular occurrence and more than one street was affected.

The city maintained the area’s infrastructure was still in good condition.

