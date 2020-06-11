Suspended CEO Moroe reports for duty, and it gets awkward for CSA

JOHANNESBURG - The saga involving CSA and suspended CEO Thabang Moroe has taken a new turn after he arrived for work on Thursday morning, but was not allowed to enter the building.

Moroe has been on suspension since December 2019 after facing allegations of misconduct, which required further investigations.

To date, he hasn’t been fired or found guilty of any charges but Cricket SA said earlier in the week the process was ongoing.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Moroe confirmed he was on the organisation's premises in Houghton but was denied entry into the building.

According to a CSA staff member, the offices were locked and staff were working from home.

His lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill, said his client was well within his rights to show up for work as his suspension had lapsed on Friday, 5 May.

“We reported for duty so we have fulfilled a legal requirement to present ourselves and to serve our employer,” he confirmed. “We have reported for duty. What the intricacies of that duty are, are perhaps not a matter of law but our client has resumed his work.”

As for the six months suspension, Motsoeneng Bill said CSA went against its policy in implementing it.

“The most important thing to be said about that six months is that it’s not sanctioned. It’s not provided for by the CSA policy. That notwithstanding, our client doesn’t do anything. Doesn’t make any public statements. He diligently and loyally awaits the six months to expire.”

Despite being locked out and denied access into the building despite the end of his suspension, Motsoeneng Bill said Moroe wanted to get back to work at CSA. “The next step is for us to work again, to be productive and guide the organisation into a good course of non racialism and equality and promote the transformation agenda as we have been doing.”

CSA said it would respond in a statement later on Thursday.