Several informal settlements in CT hit by floods

The cold front is expected to tighten its grip on the province on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - A number of Cape Town informal settlements have been left flooded after heavy rainfall overnight.

These include Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Langa, Masiphumulele, Khayeltisha and Philippi.

On Thursday morning, the City of Cape Town said many trees were uprooted in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West.

The city's Disaster Risk Management's Chantel Alexander said power outages also occurred in Pelican Heights, Samora Machel and other areas: “The electricity department will be attending to all reports.”

The city's Charlotte Powell added: “We have received reports of power outages in the following areas, Langa, Gugulethu, Observatory and Masiphumelele. Disaster management staff are busy with assessments and roads are being cleared.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Emergency Services on Thursday said their teams would be on high alert over the next few days with temperatures expected to plummet across Gauteng.

The cold front is expected to tighten its grip on the province on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents will be forced to use dangerous heating and lighting appliances to try and keep warm.

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said with a limited number of fire engines at their disposal to service the entire city, they were calling on residents not to leave these appliances unattended.

“Please make sure that candles and heaters are switched off because we have seen that most of the fires that we have is because of candles and heaters.”