SA reaches 1 million COVID-19 tests milestone, says Mkhize

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said 58,658 coronavirus cases had now been recorded in the country.

A milestone of over one million people (1,028,399) have been tested across the country, of which 29,999 were conducted since the last report on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement during his visit to the Eastern Cape. The province now has 7,868 COVID-19 cases.

However, the Western Cape recorded 37,422 infections.

“Today we have reached a milestone, over one million tests have been completed. This was no small feat and I would like to pay tribute to all the technicians and pathologists in the NHLS and private laboratories and all the staff who work in the most risky environment, 24 hours a day, to churn out these results,” Mkhize said.

To date 1,210 people have died from the virus in the country, while more than 33,000 people have recovered.

