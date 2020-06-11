Rise in COVID-19 infections in EC must come as a huge warning - Mkhize

The province has the second-highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country and accounted for just over 12% of the national infection load with over 7,000 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said the COVID-19 infection rate in the Eastern Cape should come as a huge warning.

Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewing the renovations of the High Care Unit in Butterworth Hospital. #ECVisit11June #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/IsqKynusGi — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 11, 2020

The minister’s visit came just days after the provincial government called for the alcohol ban to be reinstated.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane argued the ban on alcohol would help with policing efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Mkhize emphasised that there was a need for behavioural changes in communities.

“The numbers are going to start increasing in the Eastern Cape, probably to the same level that we were expecting in Gauteng, and that means we need to be ready to move ahead. So, part of what we have to look at is to evaluate the response,” he said.

