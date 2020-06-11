20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police seize alcohol, expired food at tuck shops in Germiston during raid

Police checked for compliance to health and safety regulations when they pounced on a shop that was allegedly selling alcohol without an operating licence.

Gauteng police on 11 June 2020 seized hundreds of litres of alcohol and expired food at several tuck shops in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, during Operation Okae Molao. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Gauteng police on 11 June 2020 seized hundreds of litres of alcohol and expired food at several tuck shops in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, during Operation Okae Molao. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

GERMISTON - Police on Thursday seized hundreds of litres of alcohol and expired food at several tuck shops in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

The items were discovered during the Okae Molao Operation in the Dukathole informal settlement.

Police checked for compliance with health and safety regulations when they pounced on a shop that was allegedly selling alcohol without an operating licence.

“We found a lot of alcoholic beverages in the shop,” said Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Johannes Pharasi.

Pharasi said they also discovered litres of petrol.

“We found 25 litres of petrol and we want to know from the suspect where she got this petrol from,” he said.

Ekurhuleni health inspectors also came across expired goods at another tuck shop in the area.

Officials also educated members of the public about the dangers of COVID-19 and encouraged people to observe the lockdown regulations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA