Police seize alcohol, expired food at tuck shops in Germiston during raid

GERMISTON - Police on Thursday seized hundreds of litres of alcohol and expired food at several tuck shops in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

The items were discovered during the Okae Molao Operation in the Dukathole informal settlement.

#sapsGP @GP_CommSafety Officials, Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Pharasi and other senior law enforcement officers are conducting op #OkaeMolao in Germiston to educate the community about #LockdownSA Level 3 Regulations. #StaySafe #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/EI2yho9CES — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 11, 2020

Police checked for compliance with health and safety regulations when they pounced on a shop that was allegedly selling alcohol without an operating licence.

“We found a lot of alcoholic beverages in the shop,” said Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Johannes Pharasi.

Tracing of wanted suspects: O kae Molao Operation 10-11 June 2020



1/6. Arrests Districts and Trio Teams

Sedibeng: 71

West Rand: 47

Ekurhuleni: 254

Tshwane: 216

JHB: 149

Total = 737



Suspects wanted for GBV cases

Arrests: 70

Women victim: 69

Children victim: 1 pic.twitter.com/lfSGkZqbhm — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) June 11, 2020

Pharasi said they also discovered litres of petrol.

“We found 25 litres of petrol and we want to know from the suspect where she got this petrol from,” he said.

Ekurhuleni health inspectors also came across expired goods at another tuck shop in the area.

Officials also educated members of the public about the dangers of COVID-19 and encouraged people to observe the lockdown regulations.

