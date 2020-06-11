Lonely & traumatic: Nurse describes recovering from COVID-19

Nolitha Madulini has been working as a nurse for several years and recently took up a post at a Western Cape hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A nurse has described recovering from COVID-19 as a painful and traumatic experience.

Nolitha Madulini has been working as a nurse for several years and recently took up a post at a Western Cape hospital.

She's among the more than 1,800 healthcare workers infected with the virus in South Africa.

Madulini realised something wasn’t right when she lost her sense of smell and taste.

Within days her symptoms intensified: “I had loss of energy and even my breathing patterns changed, it was a bit faster.”

She said the road to recovery was lonely and challenging: “First thing you think about is ‘oh my God...am I going to die.’ Sometimes you get cold, you sweat, you get chest pains.”

She said at times, it felt like she would never be herself again and after two weeks she still had lingering headaches and body pains but was able to get back to work.

“The headaches really have gone away, I still drink the famous mixture of garlic, ginger and lemon and I’m taking Vitamin C, actually I’m very much better. “

It took her an entire month to fully recover.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Health Department said health care workers accounted for 6% of the total number of infections in the province.

Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete said: “52% of all positive cases have been nurses, 40% other and 7% doctors.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.