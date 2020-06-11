Nudist Beau Brummell dies

Beau Brummell opened the country's first nudist resort in 1981.

JOHANNESBURG - Beau Brummell, who is widely known for opening South Africa's first nudist resort - and appearing naked on national TV, has died.

His daughter Cheyanne Bush made the announcement via a Facebook post saying her father died in the early hours of this morning.

Brummell opened the country's first nudist resort in 1981.

He was out of the public eye for more than a decade, since he made headlines by wanting to start a nudist resort at the whites-only enclave of Orania.