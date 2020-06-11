Non-contact sports given 14 days to present plans to return

The sports department has gazetted directions for the return to action of non-contact sport, and sports bodies have 14 days to present their plans.

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Recreation has gazetted directions for the return to action of non-contact professional sport, and sports bodies have 14 days to present their plans.

The directions, which were gazetted by Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday, lay down the conditions under which sports can return to training and competition, subject to the department's approval.

Many sports bodies including golf, gymnastics, and tennis have been appealing to the department to allow clubs to operate under strict safety conditions. These non-contact sports bodies will now have to apply to the minister and seek approval of their operational plans and dates of return.

Only non-contact professional sports bodies are allowed to resume matches. Professional athletes in football, netball, hockey, basketball, fencing, figure skating, handball, athletics, ice hockey and motorsport are allowed to train.

Professional rugby franchises are allowed to train using non-contact training methods.

The directions open the way for non-contact sports like football, cricket, golf, gymnastics, hockey, triathlon, canoeing, and cycling to resume subject to the approval of their plans.

Sports bodies will have to adhere to strict directions stipulated by the department. Safety measures will be constantly monitored by compliance officers.

Before returning athletes and officials must give written confirmation to the compliance officer that they do not have Covid-19 symptoms, and have not been in contact without anyone who has been infected with the virus.

The deadline for sports bodies' written submissions of operational plans is June 26, according to the department.

- Some of the directions for resumption:

- Written submission which includes the operational plan and details of the compliance officer within 14 days

- Sports bodies must keep a register and details of every athlete, support staff and officials, for six months

- Sports bodies must comply with quarantine and isolation measures in the event of an infection

- Transportation of athletes and officials must comply with the department of transport's directions

Some of the directions for control and safety measures:

- Masks must be worn by all personnel at the venues, except professional athletes when training or participating in matches

- All personnel will be subject to temperature screening before entering the sporting venue

- A person with a high temperature will not be allowed to enter

- Athletes or support officials who test positive will not be allowed to train or participate

- Non-contact sports training and matches are not allowed in an area declared a hotspot

- Only individual pre-packed meals and disposable drinking bottles are allowed in the sporting venue

- No sharing of water bottles

- A dedicated isolation area for any who displays symptoms