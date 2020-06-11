Murdered Tshegofatso Pule to be laid to rest today

Tshegofatso Pule's body was found on Monday near Florida Lake with stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - The 28-year-old pregnant woman who was found hanging in Roodepoort is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Pule's murder has sparked outrage and again thrust the issue of violence against women in the spotlight.

The eight-month pregnant woman was last seen being walked by her boyfriend to a car that she left in.

Meanwhile, women dressed in black took to the streets of Soweto on Wednesday night to commemorate her life.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

No arrests have yet been made.

