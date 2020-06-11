Mourners at Tshegofatso Pule’s funeral lament treatment of women in SA

The 28-year-old, who was 8 months pregnant at the time of her murder, was laid to rest at the Roodepoort Cemetery, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegofatso Pule’s neighbour on Thursday said if she could take the law into her own hands, she would avenge her death.

The 28-year-old was laid to rest at the Roodepoort Cemetery, west of Johannesburg.

Her body was discovered earlier this week hanging from a tree with stab wounds to her chest. Pule was eight months pregnant.

Her boyfriend, who she was last seen with, was taken in for questioning in connection with her murder, but no arrests were made.

Pule was described as a jolly neighbour who found a home in the houses of many of those around her.

Her neighbour, Honey Khuzwayo, had fond memories of her, saying Pule would often knock on her door for a chat in the evenings.

She said she was gutted by Pule’s murder.

“If I had to take the law into my hands, I’m sorry to say this, but I would kill those people who killed Tshegofatso,” Khuzwayo said.

Khuzwayo and others who spoke at her funeral all asked what South African women had done to be brutally killed by the men of this country.

