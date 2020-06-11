Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

Ndlozi was speaking at 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s funeral in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Thursday.

MEADOWLANDS - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has questioned the role of police in the fight against gender-based violence.

WATCH: The Funeral Service for Tshegofatso Pule

Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodeport with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

She was eight months pregnant

At the beginning of his address, Ndlozi encouraged the mourners to sing to comfort the family.

He has suggested that the police failed to protect Pule.

Ndlozi apologised on behalf of men for the crimes against women in South Africa.