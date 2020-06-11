Mbalula outraged as drunk driving may be behind Jozini crash

The driver ploughed the truck into at least 10 vehicles on Wednesday, injuring more than 30 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is outraged after learning that a truck driver who crashed into a group of people in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal, killing at least eight of them, may have been under the influence of alcohol.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Initially, the driver told the police the truck's brakes failed, however, it was later discovered that he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “All of this is because of a possible reckless behaviour by one individual. So, this is absolutely saddening, it is disheartening and it’s simply unacceptable.”

The sale of alcohol is unbanned under level three lockdown, which kicked in last week.

