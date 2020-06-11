Mamabolo to speak to Mbalula about Gauteng taxi owners' concerns

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has committed to speaking to Minister Fikile Mbalula about the concerns of taxi owners in the province.

Mamabolo met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Wednesday where they managed to reach a decision to hold off on increasing taxi fares for now.

This comes after some taxi associations in Gauteng announced hefty taxi fares this week.

Mamabolo said Santaco had expressed sympathy with commuters who were finding it hard to make ends meet during this economic challenging period.

Mamabolo has assured the taxi sector that their issues would be discussed with Mbalula.

“We will convey their concerns to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula about what they consider to be delays on the matter. This is a great relief and we look forward to further engagements and discussions.”

Santaco has vowed to shut down Gauteng on 22 June should government fail to offer taxi owners a COVID-19 relief fund for the sector.