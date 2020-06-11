Livingstone Hospital doctors speak out on ‘dangerous, unsanitary’ conditions

Two Livingstone Hospital doctors have spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

CAPE TOWN - Doctors at a Port Elizabeth hospital have spoken out about dangerous and unsanitary conditions, saying they didn't know how the facility would be able to function when the Eastern Cape hit its COVID-19 peak.

Two Livingstone Hospital doctors have spoken to Eyewitness News on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

They said the hospital was in disarray due to a go-slow by general assistants, including cleaners, cooks, porters and laundry workers.

EWN has not yet received comment from unions representing those workers, but it's believed they are upset about not receiving overtime payments, as well as other issues.

The Eastern Cape is one of the key focus areas of the national COVID-19 plan, the province has seen a massive uptick in cases in recent weeks that has seen cumulative infections surpass those of Gauteng.

EWN has seen photographs taken inside Livingstone Hospital, which revealed the nightmare situation staff were facing.

Cardboard bins stuffed with rubbish and other medical waste, littered passages and rooms, puddles of bodily fluids on the floor, a mountain of used and some soiled hospital gowns and linen bundled up and left on a trolley.

Filthy areas cordoned off with white and red biohazard tape.

Doctors did not want their their identities revealed but they have described how they have had to go above and beyond, pottering patients themselves and even taking hospital linen and surgical gear offsite, to ensure they are cleaned.

The doctors said before COVID-19, the facility faced chronic staff shortages across the board and the pandemic had exacerbated the situation, adding more stress to an already strained system, with overworked general assistants.

According to the doctors, the supply of personal protective equipment was also a major problem and they didn't know if they would have sufficient stock at hand in the coming weeks. At the moment, there are no examination gloves, only sterile ones usually used in theatre.

The doctors said with a hospital already in a state of dysfunction, they were concerned about how they would manage to help the public during the expected COVID-19 peak in the coming weeks.

They've already been forced to curtail services to only receive critically ill patients because there was simply no space in the hospital due to areas not being cleaned.

The provincial Department of Health said it wasn't clear about the reasons for the go-slow but would investigate.

