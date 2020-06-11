Line-up changes at 702 as Eusebius McKaiser exits, Mandy Wiener returns

Eusebius McKaiser will leave the Primedia Broadcasting group, with his slot to be taken over Clement Manyathela, while Mandy Wiener will return to host the midday show.

JOHANNESBURG - Talk radio station 702 has announced that presenter Eusebius McKaiser will be leaving the Primedia Broadcasting group on 26 June.

McKaiser hosts a show between 9am to midday on weekdays, and this slot will be taken over by political journalist Clement Manyathela, who will move from the Midday Report.

“It is always challenging starting something new and I am grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners,” Manyathela said.

Meanwhile, author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.

Wiener cut her teeth as a reporter at 702 and Eyewitness News where she spent 14 years and covered a number of high-profile court cases, including that of crime boss Radovan Krejcir and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

She has also authored four books, namely Ministry of Crime, Killing Kebble, My Second Initiation and Behind The Door.

“This is a homecoming for me. 702 is where I started my career and it nurtured and moulded me into the journalist I am today. I am excited at the opportunity presented by a fast-paced, news driven, agenda setting show such as the Midday Report,” said Wiener.

702 said the change to the line-up was part of the longer-term strategy to reposition the station in response to listener feedback.

“702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now – and of the future – are looking for. We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and of course, master debater,” said 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete.

Primedia Broadcasting acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams said, “Clement and Mandy are trusted journalists, known for their fresh approaches to news reporting. We know that their contributions will be central to us successfully delivering on our responsible media strategy, one that will see us continue to build trust and audiences as we look to take 702 to the next level.”