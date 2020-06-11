Lesotho murder accused Maesiah Thabane's bail hearing set for next week

In an affidavit Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete portrays Thabane as a heartless killer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho High Court will sit again next week to hear the bail application of murder accused former first lady Maesiah Thabane.

The court has allowed police and witnesses to oppose the bail bid.



In an affidavit, Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete portrayed Thabane as a heartless killer.

Lesotho police said she and 82-year-old former prime minister Tom Thabane interacted several times with the killers of his former wife Lipolelo.

They allegedly promised them R3 million and government jobs but fell out with them when the payments didn’t go through.

Mokete also corroborated recent allegations that Maesiah paid hitmen to kill her ex-husband.

Police said her attempts to flee prosecution twice had shown that she couldn’t be trusted out on bail.

'THABANE SHOWED KILLERS WHERE ESTRANGED WIFE LIVED'

Witnesses told police Thabane showed hitmen where his estranged wife Lipolelo lived after Maesiah promised to pay them.

The shocking allegations are contained in an affidavit by Mokete who is heading the investigation.

Although the evidence is yet to be tested in court, Mokete said both Thabane and Maesiah wanted Lipolelo dead.

Mokete had previously said he only believed Maesiah was dangerous.

But his affidavit has revealed details of how Thabane, Maesiah and three gunmen, their co-accused, allegedly met in Ficksburg where the couple lived in exile.

The hired guns were apparently also offered jobs in government if they wanted them.

Mokete said one of the men subsequently became a driver for a cabinet minister.

The high court has to decide if Maesaiah’s reason for seeking bail - that she needed to take care of a critically ill Thabane - were sufficient, but Mokete said she’s lying.