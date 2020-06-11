'It’s really scary': Health workers anxious as COVID-19 peak approaches

Their work makes them more vulnerable to contracting the virus and as infection rates rise, so too did their anxiety.

CAPE TOWN - As the nation gets its ducks in a row ahead of the expected peak in COVID-19 infections, it would be the nation's healthcare workers who bear the brunt.

Dr Pieter Roelofse is a specialist in internal medicine. He said in his 18 years of practicing, he’s never experienced anything as riddled with uncertainty as COVID-19 is.

“Specifically how infectious this COVID-19 is, how unpredictable it behaves. You’re never 100% sure who’s going to end up in hospital or not and the emotional toll it’s taking on patients and healthcare professionals, it’s really scary, to be honest.”

Roelofse said he fed off his professional working environment to get him through challenges presented by the pandemic.

“The feedback from patients that you’re getting you know, patients that have recovered from COVID-19, how thankful they are, how excited they are to be going home and the feedback that you get from families - and I do exercise - and that obviously helps me to control my anxiety and stress. But it’s definitely an anxious time for us all.”

Roelofse is one of thousands of doctors and nurses across the country who were steeling themselves for the peak in infections. He, along with so many of his colleagues, urged people to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus.

