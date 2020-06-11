Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

Police and Municipal Law Enforcement conducted the operation.

CAPE TOWN – Hangberg in Hout Bay remained volatile on Thursday after authorities demolished informal structures in the area.

Angry community members responded with protests and burnt tyres, while police reportedly used stun grenades and tear gas.

Community leader Roscoe Jacobs said officers came into the area and broke down structures that were occupied.



He claimed the community was provoked and threw stones at the officers who, in turn, used tear gas and stun grenades.

An emotional Jacobs said residents were left in the cold and rain.

“With everything that is happening with regards to the coronavirus and now we have to go through this as well,” he said.

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the SAPS was the lead agency in the operation and stressed that it was not an eviction, but a move to take down illegal structures.

“Communities complained about the illegal structures that were built in the area,” he said.

Smith said the operation was scheduled last week in response to the community's complaints.

