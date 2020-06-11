Govt gazettes amended COVID-19 regulations for retail, automobile sectors

The guidelines mainly deal with the limitations on the retail sector and the import and export of certain medications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition on Thursday gazetted new amendments to the COVID-19 regulations.

The guidelines mainly deal with the limitations on the retail sector and import and export of certain medications.

The department said the changes came after consultations with various sectors.

In the amended regulations, the limitations placed on the sale of clothing, bedding, and footwear published in May were removed.

The regulations also stated that there was no longer a need for permits to transport medication, particularly if they were crucial to the fight against COVID-19.

The regulations also stated that after consultations with the automobile sector, the industry could sell cars again but should follow proper safety protocols.

The regulations gazetted have already came into effect.

