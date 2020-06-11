Gauteng municipalities unable to collect over R4bln from residents

Many people have not been able to pay for services having been retrenched or forced to take pay cuts over the past three months.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said his department had approached Rand Water and Eskom to ask for special extensions with municipalities unable to collect more than R4 billion due to the lockdown.

The committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs will receive R20 billion from national government to fund struggling municipalities.

Maile said municipalities were struggling even before COVID-19: “Even during these difficulties, municipalities are continuing to provide services and we have agreed that we need to prioritise and make sure that every little and available funds go towards service delivery.”

