EFF asks for urgent Parly debate on Black Lives Matter movement

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have asked for an urgent parliamentary debate on #BlackLivesMatter.

The party has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise requesting the debate be held as a matter of national importance.

The death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck while he complained he could not breathe has sparked widespread protests in the United States and around the world, including here at home.

The EFF’s request came up at Thursday morning’s meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee.

Modise confirmed receiving the letter from the EFF requesting the debate on #BlackLivesMatter.

She said she would respond to the EFF by early next week: “It is not a debate that we will spring into – it is a very important debate, which every party needs to be appraised of.”

Parliament’s current term is set to end on 26 June and resume at the end of July.

Meanwhile, it’s been agreed that the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will be revived and given a new deadline in November or December to complete its work.

Public hearings in two provinces must still be held and Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said the committee had to find a way of ensuring this consultation took place.