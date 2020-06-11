DA takes govt to court over reopening of personal care industry

The personal care industry has been restricted since March and is still prohibited from operating under lockdown level 3.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is heading to court in a bid to reopen the hair and beauty industry under lockdown.

The official opposition is set to present its case in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

In court papers, the party described the amended regulations in the Disaster Management Act, particularly those pertaining to the personal care industry, as irrational, unreasonable, and unlawful.

DA argued the prohibition on the beauty and hair industry was arbitrary as several other industries as well as places of worship were allowed to reopen.

“We look forward to meeting Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in court so she can present her rationality for banning hundreds of thousands of people from earning a living,” said DA MP Dean Macpherson.

This was not the first time the industry had turned to the courts. In May, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an urgent application calling for the sector to return to work.

The lawyer who took the matter to court had planned to appeal the case.

